Head-To-Head Review: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) vs. MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife (NYSE:MET) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MetLife and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife 0 3 8 2 2.92 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00

MetLife presently has a consensus target price of $95.55, indicating a potential upside of 17.18%. Given MetLife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MetLife is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife 5.30% 21.00% 0.85% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MetLife and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MetLife and Tian Ruixiang”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife $70.99 billion 0.76 $4.43 billion $5.31 15.36 Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 3.42 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MetLife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MetLife has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MetLife beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tian Ruixiang



Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

