SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) versus Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Financial Analysis

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 41.00% 8.98% 3.56% Invent Ventures 27.92% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and Invent Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $232.43 million N/A $95.76 million $1.65 9.27 Invent Ventures $790,000.00 1.94 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of -56.49, indicating that its share price is 5,749% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SLR Investment and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 2 3 2 1 2.25 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

SLR Investment currently has a consensus target price of $16.04, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Given SLR Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of SLR Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Invent Ventures on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund’s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

