Financial Review: Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) and VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) and Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VIQ Solutions and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Doximity 0 1 0 1 3.00

Given VIQ Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Doximity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -20.94% -32.42% -11.67% Doximity 40.72% 24.63% 21.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Doximity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 0.00 -$11.15 million ($0.50) N/A Doximity $621.33 million 13.23 $223.18 million $1.26 34.64

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Doximity beats VIQ Solutions on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; and aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

