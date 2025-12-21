Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) & TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment -29.42% N/A -4.64% TEGNA 11.97% 12.50% 5.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corus Entertainment and TEGNA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $807.48 million 0.01 -$235.20 million ($1.20) -0.02 TEGNA $3.10 billion 1.00 $599.82 million $2.12 9.11

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Corus Entertainment. Corus Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEGNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corus Entertainment and TEGNA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00 TEGNA 1 4 1 0 2.00

TEGNA has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given TEGNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Corus Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Corus Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TEGNA beats Corus Entertainment on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services. This segment also engages in the production and distribution of films and television programs; merchandise licensing and book publishing activities; and provision of advertising services, subscriptions, and the licensing of proprietary films and television programs, as well as production services. The Radio segment operates radio stations that include a network of news/talk radio stations, as well as classic hits, rock, country, and hot adult contemporary radio formats. The company produces and distributes children’s animated content and consumer products; owns Nelvana, Corus Studios, Aircraft Pictures, Kid Can Press, so.da, and Kin Community Canada, and Quay Media Services; and operates companion websites, digital and streaming platforms, and applications that are related to its brands. Corus Entertainment Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

