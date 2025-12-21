Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $11.4501. Hexagon shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 189,917 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hexagon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Hexagon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HXGBY

Hexagon Stock Performance

Hexagon Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.