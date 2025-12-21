Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.17. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 24,891 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natural Health Trends presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.4%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 536,392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 413,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 413,022 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a U.S.-based holding company that develops, markets and distributes a range of plant-based health supplements, nutritional products and personal care items. The company’s product portfolio spans weight management, skin care, men’s health, nutritional supplements and wellness solutions designed to support overall health and beauty. Natural Health Trends focuses on delivering scientifically formulated products through modern e-commerce channels and direct selling platforms.

Through its principal subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China—including Shanghai NHTC Health Products Co, Ltd.

