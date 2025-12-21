Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.26 and traded as low as GBX 15.16. Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 15.50, with a volume of 94,095 shares.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.6%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.09.
Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Inspiration Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspiration Healthcare Group plc will post 1.3444767 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Inspiration Healthcare Group
Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inspiration Healthcare Group
- Do not delete, read immediately
- [How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.