Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.75 and traded as high as GBX 48. Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 48, with a volume of 31,269 shares changing hands.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £151.03 million, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.95.

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Enterprise VCT had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 90.24%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom. The trust invests in a range of securities including, but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stock, convertible securities, and fixed-interest securities as well as cash.

