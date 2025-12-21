Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0082. Rightscorp shares last traded at $0.0093, with a volume of 2,900 shares.
Rightscorp Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Rightscorp
Rightscorp, Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in digital copyright enforcement and monetization solutions. The company offers a suite of services designed to identify and address online copyright infringement, focusing primarily on peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing networks, streaming platforms, and illicit content distribution channels. Through proprietary monitoring systems, Rightscorp detects unauthorized distribution of digital content on a global scale, gathering evidence that can be used to issue takedown notices or pursue settlement agreements on behalf of rights holders.
At the core of Rightscorp’s offering is its infringement tracking and notice-and-settlement process.
