Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and traded as high as $78.45. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $78.16, with a volume of 38,036 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 4.7%

The firm has a market cap of $397.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

