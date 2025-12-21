Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $14.21. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 894,876 shares trading hands.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 4.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canada-based gold mining and exploration company with a primary focus on the development, operation and acquisition of high?quality mineral properties. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company traces its origins to the 2004 spin?out of Cameco Corporation’s gold assets, with ongoing exploration efforts to identify and advance new gold and copper?gold deposits in North America and beyond.

The company’s principal producing asset is the Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, which has been in operation since the late 1990s and remains one of Central Asia’s largest gold mines.

