ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.14 and traded as high as GBX 107. ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50, with a volume of 62,743 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital upped their price objective on ECO Animal Health Group from GBX 150 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECO Animal Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of £65.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.30.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX (0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. ECO Animal Health Group had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.17%.

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider David Hallas purchased 18,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.32. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

