Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.86 and traded as high as GBX 25.99. Ground Rents Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 25.99, with a volume of 667 shares changing hands.

Ground Rents Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.78. The firm has a market cap of £24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (4.50) EPS for the quarter. Ground Rents Income Fund had a negative net margin of 413.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy. The Company will give investors the opportunity to invest, through the Company, in a portfolio of ground rents. The Company will seek to acquire a portfolio of assets with the potential for income generation from the collection of ground rents.

