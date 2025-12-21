Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.42. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.