Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Meren Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.26. Meren Energy shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 53,801 shares trading hands.

Meren Energy Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $855.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

About Meren Energy

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

