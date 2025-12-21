Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,238 and traded as high as GBX 1,264. Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,238, with a volume of 8,457,898 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,238 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,198.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,026.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose. Its core marketed products include SUBLOCADE and SUBUTEX PRO buprenorphine extended-release monthly injections; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet; and SUBUTEX, a buprenorphine sublingual tablet for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

