Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.50. Agassi Sports Entertainment shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 3,606 shares.
Agassi Sports Entertainment Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.22.
Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Agassi Sports Entertainment
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agassi Sports Entertainment
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Analysts Are Upgrading for 2026
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.