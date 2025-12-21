Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$189.30 and traded as high as C$204.23. Dollarama shares last traded at C$203.39, with a volume of 1,723,565 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$199.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dollarama from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$214.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.15.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$189.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 135.38% and a net margin of 17.85%.The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.