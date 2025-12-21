Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.31 and traded as high as GBX 69. Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 69, with a volume of 18,060 shares changing hands.

Tribal Group Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £147.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.44.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

About Tribal Group

(Get Free Report)

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group’s mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.