Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.31 and traded as high as GBX 69. Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 69, with a volume of 18,060 shares changing hands.
Tribal Group Trading Up 0.7%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £147.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.44.
About Tribal Group
Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group’s mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tribal Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Analysts Are Upgrading for 2026
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.