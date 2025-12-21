American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.37. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 143,938 shares.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue. The other revenue is comprised of conference room rentals, parking revenues, and other incidental income.

