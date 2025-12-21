Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.25 and traded as high as C$22.85. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$22.68, with a volume of 230,230 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TCL.A shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.25 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.05%.The company had revenue of C$732.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Transcontinental Inc. will post 2.439834 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting. The company offers premedia, printing, and distribution services through the printing segment. Publishers, retailers, cataloguers, and marketers are some of the customers who tap TC Transcontinental for these printing solutions.

