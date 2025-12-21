Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21,725.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.60.

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This represents a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

