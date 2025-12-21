Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.14 and traded as high as GBX 160. Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 158.20, with a volume of 458,958 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of £421.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.31.

In related news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 per share, with a total value of £9,964.79. Company insiders own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Costain improves people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK.

By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

