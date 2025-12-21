Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.61 and traded as high as $28.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 278.0%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia?chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer?centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares’ primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

