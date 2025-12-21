Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0004. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.0004, with a volume of 20,000 shares.
Demand Brands Stock Down 20.0%
About Demand Brands
Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Demand Brands
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Analysts Are Upgrading for 2026
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.