Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.21. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 1,464,769 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a negative net margin of 6,569.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Odyssey Marine Exploration

In other news, COO John D. Longley, Jr. sold 217,072 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $807,507.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 150,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,164.36. This trade represents a 59.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 219.4% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,570,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,242 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 632.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) is a marine technology and deep-ocean exploration company specializing in the location, recovery, and preservation of underwater cultural heritage. The company employs advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and proprietary seabed mapping systems to carry out high-precision surveys and recovery operations at depths exceeding 6,000 meters. Odyssey Marine’s mission centers on responsible stewardship of historic shipwrecks, valuable cargoes, and other submerged assets, combining maritime archaeology with commercially oriented salvage projects.

In addition to treasure recovery, Odyssey Marine offers a range of subsea services to support government, commercial, and scientific clients worldwide.

