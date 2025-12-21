Silver Pegasus Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPEGU) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPEGU – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Silver Pegasus Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Get Silver Pegasus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Pegasus Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Pegasus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,038,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Pegasus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Pegasus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Pegasus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Pegasus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

About Silver Pegasus Acquisition

Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPEGU, the company raises capital through an initial public offering of units, with the net proceeds held in a trust account until a qualifying business combination is completed.

The company’s management team brings experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Pegasus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Pegasus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.