DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) Stock Price Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

DirectBooking Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZDAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.2761 and last traded at $0.2722. Approximately 73,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 99,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2494.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DirectBooking Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
DirectBooking Technology Price Performance
About DirectBooking Technology
We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted by our Hong Kong subsidiary, Primega Construction. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, we conduct our operations in Hong Kong through our operating subsidiary, Primega Construction. Primega Construction is a provider of transportation services that employs environmentally friendly practices with the aim of facilitating reuse of C&D materials and reduction of construction waste. Through Primega Construction, we operate in the Hong Kong construction industry, mainly handling transportation of materials excavated from construction sites.
Featured Articles
