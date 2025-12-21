EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $19.81. EZCORP shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 2,995,524 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EZCORP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get EZCORP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EZPW

EZCORP Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EZCORP by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EZCORP by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in EZCORP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.