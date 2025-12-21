Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.4972 and last traded at $0.4857. 701,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 668,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4789.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WGRX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wellgistics Health in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wellgistics Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wellgistics Health Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Wellgistics Health

The stock has a market cap of $43.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wellgistics Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wellgistics Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wellgistics Health by 593.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About Wellgistics Health

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services. We are focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors.

Featured Articles

