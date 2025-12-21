Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) & Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) Critical Comparison

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) and Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Old Market Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Airborne Wireless Network alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old Market Capital $9.37 million 3.60 -$5.15 million ($0.32) -15.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Old Market Capital.

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Old Market Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Old Market Capital -22.01% -5.81% -3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Airborne Wireless Network and Old Market Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Airborne Wireless Network’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Airborne Wireless Network is more favorable than Old Market Capital.

About Airborne Wireless Network

(Get Free Report)

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About Old Market Capital

(Get Free Report)

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Airborne Wireless Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.