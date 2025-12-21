Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Critical Review

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Industries and Tandy Brands Accessories”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $1.52 billion 0.36 $92.97 million ($0.33) -110.21 Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

91.2% of Oxford Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Oxford Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Industries and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries -0.20% 9.35% 4.18% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxford Industries and Tandy Brands Accessories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 2 5 0 0 1.71 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oxford Industries currently has a consensus price target of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Oxford Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; and Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear. The company distribute its products through southerntide.com, thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com, and duckhead.com; and specialty retailers. It offers products through its retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates brand-specific full-price retail stores; Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of accessories. Its products include belts, gifts, small leather goods, and bags for men, women, and children. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

