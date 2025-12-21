Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 464,396 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22,391.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,396 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $67,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $131.29 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,024,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,672.56. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $3,202,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 532,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,570,384. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $28,598,588. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

