TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 221,791 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,952,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 12.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $213,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,399,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,235 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 102,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.