TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,327 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,904,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,189,000 after purchasing an additional 157,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,883,000 after acquiring an additional 670,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,615,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,714,000 after acquiring an additional 319,867 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $75.89 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

