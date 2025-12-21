Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance

MAXI stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $36.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 66,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

