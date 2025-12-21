LogProstyle (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03. 32,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 36,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

LogProstyle Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogProstyle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogProstyle stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of LogProstyle at the end of the most recent quarter.

LogProstyle Company Profile

LogProstyle, Inc is a holding company, which owns and operates a real estate renovation and resale business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Hotel, and Others. The Real estate segment provides real estate-related services, such as design and renovation, and real estate development. The Hotel segment covers hotel management and accommodation in Japan and Vietnam. The Others segment includes additional services such as the sale of housing equipment and materials, restaurant operation, and information technology consulting.

