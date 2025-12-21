VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98. 14,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 41,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VivoSim Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get VivoSim Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIVS

VivoSim Labs Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. VivoSim Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 1,413.57%.

Institutional Trading of VivoSim Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoSim Labs stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.89% of VivoSim Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About VivoSim Labs

(Get Free Report)

VivoSim Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVS) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced 3D human tissue models for preclinical drug testing and disease modeling. The company’s proprietary organoid platforms and cell-based assays are designed to replicate human physiological environments, enabling more predictive evaluation of drug efficacy, safety, and toxicity before clinical trials. By integrating cutting-edge bioengineering and microfluidics technologies, VivoSim Labs seeks to bridge the gap between traditional cell culture methods and human clinical outcomes.

The company’s product portfolio includes 3D bioprinted tissues, organ-on-a-chip systems, and disease-specific models targeting key therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiology, and hepatology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VivoSim Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoSim Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.