Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQU) Trading 2.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

About Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker BACQU. Established in 2021, the firm has no commercial operations of its own and was formed solely to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination with one or more target companies. Upon completing a qualifying transaction, it will cease to be a SPAC and transition into an operating public company.

The company’s primary activity is sourcing, evaluating and consummating combination opportunities in the financial services, fintech and related technology sectors.

