Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 23,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 13,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.42% of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Company Profile

Listed Funds Trust – Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by Listed Funds Trust. The fund is managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization, within the market capitalization range of the MSCI Japan Index. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

