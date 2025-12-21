IB Acquisition (NASDAQ:IBAC) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 91 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IB Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get IB Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IBAC

IB Acquisition Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

In other IB Acquisition news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 195,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,044,214.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,162 shares in the company, valued at $22,571.28. This represents a 98.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IB Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of IB Acquisition by 22.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in IB Acquisition by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IB Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: IBAC) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed with the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company does not generate any operating revenues and its business plan is entirely dependent on identifying or acquiring a suitable target business in accordance with its charter.

Incorporated in Delaware in 2021, IB Acquisition Corp completed its initial public offering later that year, raising capital that is held in a trust account pending the identification and closing of a business combination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.