Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 237.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $327.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The firm has a market cap of $296.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

