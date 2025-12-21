Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $20.68 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Markets rally on hopes for a year?end push as the S&P 500 sits near record levels, supporting broader ETF demand for large?cap U.S. exposure. S&P 500 Hovers Near Record With Wall Street Hoping for a Year-End Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Cooler?than?expected inflation data has lifted futures and headlines, reducing near?term rate?hike fears and boosting demand for S&P?tracking ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Future Gain Following Cooler-Than-Expected Inflation Print—Oracle, Coty, Nike In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that a “cool” CPI report specifically helped heat up VOO and the S&P 500 highlights direct positive sentiment toward the ETF from retail and news flow. Stock Market Live December 18: A Cool Inflation Report Heats Up the S&P 500 (VOO)
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/seasonality analysis (Elliott Wave and cycle work) is calling for more upside in the S&P 500 into spring, which can support flow into broad U.S. equity ETFs. S&P 500 Update: Elliott Wave, Seasonality, and Cycles Indicate More Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?market and daily updates point to small intraday gains in VOO tied to macro headlines rather than ETF?specific fundamentals — helpful for momentum but not a change in long?term thesis. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12-19-2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional filings show modest stake increases (e.g., Agate Pass boosted its position), which is typical for ETFs and unlikely by itself to move VOO materially. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines note delayed jobs/inflation data left ambiguity about the economy; that uncertainty can cap rallies and increase short?term volatility. CPI Report Today: S&P 500 Futures Inch Up Ahead of Inflation Data
- Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting international ETFs that have trounced VOO this year could encourage some investor reallocation away from U.S. large?cap ETFs, a potential headwind for flows into VOO. 2 International ETFs That are Crushing the VOO and are Worth Buying for 2026
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
