Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $20.68 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $627.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $780.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

