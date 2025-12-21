Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $510 and kept a buy stance, signaling big upside vs. current levels. AVGO: Broadcom price target raised by Truist
- Positive Sentiment: Company beat expectations and issued AI-related revenue commentary (large AI/XPU and networking opportunity), supporting a growth story tied to data-center demand. Broadcom soars past expectations with blockbuster results
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~323,615 call contracts, well above average, indicating speculative/hedged bullish bets on near-term upside.
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom raised its quarterly dividend ~10% (new quarterly payment $0.65) — a sign of strong cash flow and shareholder returns. Broadcom stock just raised its dividend by 10%
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile bullish coverage and commentary (Wall Street lists and media pieces) are amplifying interest but also raising expectations. Here’s why Wall Street is bullish on Broadcom stock (AVGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly said he isn’t very worried about Broadcom, which can calm retail sentiment but is not a fundamental driver. Jim Cramer says he is not that worried about Broadcom
- Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (including senior execs) have sold shares in recent filings — a potential overhang for sentiment even if sales may be for diversification/liquidity. Charlie Kawwas Sells 1,235 Shares of Broadcom
- Negative Sentiment: Sharp recent sell-off (~20% from pre-earnings levels) has created volatility and forced short-term selling pressure despite analysts raising targets. Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.10. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.33.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
