Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.89, for a total transaction of $289,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,419.98. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.79, for a total transaction of $1,217,412.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 307,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,709,216.23. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,577 shares of company stock valued at $311,694,744. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.10. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.33.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

