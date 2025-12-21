USA Financial Formulas Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

USA Financial Formulas lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Featured Stories

