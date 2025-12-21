Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 12,915 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $89,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 300,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,635,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,753,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $66.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

