Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 146,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 58,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Stock Down 14.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

