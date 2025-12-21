ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Time to Buy?

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $6.76. 161,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 163,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARB IOT Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARB IOT Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

