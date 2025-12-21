Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 78,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 79,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Tenon Medical Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 409.04% and a negative net margin of 396.26%.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenon Medical stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) by 1,872.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Tenon Medical worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc is a development-stage medical device company focused on the research, development and commercialization of next-generation surgical biologic adhesives and sealants. The company’s proprietary platform is designed to create tissue-compatible adhesives that can serve as alternatives or complements to traditional sutures and staples, with the goal of improving surgical efficiency, reducing postoperative complications and enhancing patient outcomes.

Tenon Medical’s product pipeline centers on protein-based polymer formulations that cross-link in situ to form a flexible, yet durable, bond with native tissue.

