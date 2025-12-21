Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.5357.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $244,706.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 617,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,664,281.14. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $1,508,193.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,325,669.31. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,828 shares of company stock worth $13,745,625. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

